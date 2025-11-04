KIKUYU Slay Queen causes chaos online after sharing romantic pool moments with her MUBABA, old enough to be her father (Watch VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - Social media streets are on fire after a young, beautiful Kikuyu lady shared a video of herself having fun with her “Mubaba”, a much older man believed to be sponsoring her lavish lifestyle.
In the viral clip, the lady, who appears to be in her early
twenties, is seen sipping drinks and dancing intimately with the aging man
inside a swimming pool.
The pair seemed completely unbothered as they flirted
around, clearly enjoying their romantic getaway.
Kenyans online couldn’t help but notice the huge age gap
between the two, with many flooding the comments section with hilarious and
cheeky remarks.
Some joked that love truly knows no age, while others
accused the lady of chasing the soft life by getting involved with a man old
enough to be her father.
The viral video has reignited debate about modern
relationships, “sponsor” culture, and what some young women are willing to do
for luxury and comfort.
As the clip continues to circulate, one thing is clear - the
lady and her Mubaba have served Kenyans premium entertainment for the week. Watch the video below or HERE>>>
Raha tu pic.twitter.com/glmAEnjiuc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 5, 2025
