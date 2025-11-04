KIKUYU Slay Queen causes chaos online after sharing romantic pool moments with her MUBABA, old enough to be her father (Watch VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - Social media streets are on fire after a young, beautiful Kikuyu lady shared a video of herself having fun with her “Mubaba”, a much older man believed to be sponsoring her lavish lifestyle.

In the viral clip, the lady, who appears to be in her early twenties, is seen sipping drinks and dancing intimately with the aging man inside a swimming pool.

The pair seemed completely unbothered as they flirted around, clearly enjoying their romantic getaway.

Kenyans online couldn’t help but notice the huge age gap between the two, with many flooding the comments section with hilarious and cheeky remarks.

Some joked that love truly knows no age, while others accused the lady of chasing the soft life by getting involved with a man old enough to be her father.

The viral video has reignited debate about modern relationships, “sponsor” culture, and what some young women are willing to do for luxury and comfort.

As the clip continues to circulate, one thing is clear - the lady and her Mubaba have served Kenyans premium entertainment for the week. Watch the video below or HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST