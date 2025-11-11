These parody videos of the viral South African couple caught having ‘fun’ behind the church has wowed netizens - They look like a perfect couple!







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - The South African couple caught in a compromising moment outside a church has sparked a social media storm, and a wave of hilarious memes.

While their identities remain unknown, creative netizens have taken the scandal and run with it, using AI tools to reimagine the duo as love-smitten teens.

One standout parody shows the woman, still in the now-infamous blue-and-white church uniform, walking hand-in-hand with her partner, flashing a wry smile as they stroll like high school sweethearts.

The clip has added a humorous twist to the viral saga, joining a growing collection of AI-generated spoofs.

From scandal to satire, the internet has once again turned controversy into comedy gold.

Watch the videos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST