VIDEO! Alcohol abuse among youth exposed in Westlands, with young LADIES caught on camera







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - A video circulating online has sparked concern after capturing youths engaging in heavy alcohol consumption in Westlands, Nairobi, with several young ladies seen visibly intoxicated.

In the footage, a young lady is seen lying in muddy water, shouting and causing chaos after overindulging in alcohol.

The group, reportedly consisting mostly of campus students, frequent wines and spirits shops around Westlands to drink.

The video highlights the growing trend of alcohol abuse among young people, with drinking spots always buzzing with activity as intoxicated youth gather.

