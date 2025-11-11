A thief electrocuted after attempting to scale an apartment wall at night - Left with broken legs (CCTV VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - A suspected thief got the shock of his life after being electrocuted while attempting to scale the perimeter wall of an apartment in a failed nighttime robbery.

According to CCTV footage making rounds online, the man is seen trying to climb over the wall when he’s suddenly struck by a powerful electric current.

The impact hurls him off the wall, leaving him with broken legs and writhing in pain on the ground.

Moments later, the injured suspect is seen struggling to crawl away.

Although he eventually managed to escape, he sustained serious leg injuries - a painful reminder that crime doesn’t pay.

Watch the CCTV footage below or HERE>>>

It was a terrible day in office for Mikora after his clearing & forwarding mission refused to bear any fruits. The legendary crispy climber was halfway to heaven’s gate hapo juu juu when the electric fence decided to greet him personally. Before he could reply, the fence… pic.twitter.com/HtsL6xyBWA — George T. Diano (@georgediano) November 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST