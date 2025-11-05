VERA SIDIKA causes commotion at a nightclub in Ngong after her much-hyped procedure in New York - Look at her body (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - Socialite Vera Sidika caused a massive commotion at a popular nightclub in Ngong over the weekend, just weeks after returning from New York, where she underwent her much-hyped cosmetic surgery.
Partygoers couldn’t keep calm as Vera made her grand
entrance in a tight, eye-popping outfit that left little to the imagination,
proudly flaunting her new curves.
The crowd went wild, with fans screaming and scrambling to
take photos and videos.
At one point, some excited men were seen trying to
touch her, forcing her bodyguards to step in quickly.
Known for her bold fashion sense and luxurious lifestyle,
Vera had earlier teased fans about her “new look,” revealing that she had
travelled to the U.S for what she called a “premium body
transformation.”
Love her or hate her, Vera Sidika clearly knows how to spark
a buzz!
Watch the video below of HERE>>>
Vera Sidika pic.twitter.com/lzhETri5NR— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 6, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments