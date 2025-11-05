“Itabidi Uzoe Barabara!” - Rogue female cop caught on camera demanding a Ksh 50 bribe from a driver at an illegal bribery collection point, dares him to report her at Vigilance House (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - A rogue female police officer has caused outrage online after she was captured on camera shamelessly demanding a Ksh 50 bribe from a matatu driver at what is believed to be an illegal bribery collection point.

In the viral video, the uniformed officer is seen forcing her way into the matatu before demanding the “mandatory” Ksh 50 note, sparking a heated exchange with the defiant driver.

The brazen officer can be heard telling the driver that every matatu passing through the spot must pay, suggesting the existence of a well-organized extortion racket operating along the route.

“Itabidi uzoe barabara!” she arrogantly tells the driver, implying he must “get used to the system,” unaware that she was being secretly recorded.

When the driver protested and questioned the legitimacy of the bribe, the unapologetic officer dared him to report her to police headquarters at Vigilance House, saying she didn’t fear any consequences.

The video has since gone viral, drawing massive condemnation from Kenyans online, who are demanding that the National Police Service and the Internal Affairs Unit take immediate action against the rogue cop and her accomplices.

THE REPUBLIC OF BRIBERY: WHERE CORRUPTION WEARS UNIFORM AND THE PRESIDENT WATCHES IN SILENCE



I watched corruption unfold before my own eyes not in secret, not in whispers, but in broad daylight, on our roads, under the watch of the so-called law.



A traffic officer stopped our… pic.twitter.com/kHMTy8nPS4 — Paul (@ouma_neko) November 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST