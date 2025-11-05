UHURU reveals little-known details about daughter, NGINA’s wedding to ALEX MWAI — “I wasn’t eager to part with her”

Wednesday, November
05, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed intimate details about
his daughter, Ngina’s traditional wedding to Alex Mwai while paying tribute to
his late friend, renowned banker Frank Ireri.
The glamorous private ceremony, held in June 2022, was a
deeply personal affair, but behind the scenes, Uhuru had reservations.
“I wasn’t eager to part with her,” he admitted, sharing how
he tried to delay the union using excuses like the pandemic and the 2022
elections.
“I
blamed Covid, the upcoming elections, urged her to wait a bit and plan. But
eventually, I ran out of excuses,” he
said.
His reluctance, however, was met with gentle persuasion from
Ireri, who played a pivotal role in the dowry negotiations.
Ireri, a respected banker and close friend to both families,
helped initiate and smoothen the early marriage talks.
His tact and familiarity with the groom’s side, especially through
Sam Mwai, Alex’s father (Karen Club General Manager),
ensured the process unfolded respectfully and harmoniously.
Ireri, the former
Managing Director of the Housing Finance Company of Kenya (HFCK), passed away
on October 28th at the age of 63 after a brave
battle with cancer.
Uhuru also hinted
that he is has faced ‘similar challenges’ and Ireri encouraged him to stay
positive.
He recalled a poignant moment
when Ireri held his hand and reassured him, saying, “Don’t worry, things will
come to pass. We trust in God.”
“Those of us who have those challenges, we'll continue fighting,” he said, adding that when the time comes, “we shall join him and be thankful for the life we lived.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments