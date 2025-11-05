UHURU reveals little-known details about daughter, NGINA’s wedding to ALEX MWAI — “I wasn’t eager to part with her”







Wednesday, November 05, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed intimate details about his daughter, Ngina’s traditional wedding to Alex Mwai while paying tribute to his late friend, renowned banker Frank Ireri.

The glamorous private ceremony, held in June 2022, was a deeply personal affair, but behind the scenes, Uhuru had reservations.

“I wasn’t eager to part with her,” he admitted, sharing how he tried to delay the union using excuses like the pandemic and the 2022 elections.

“I blamed Covid, the upcoming elections, urged her to wait a bit and plan. But eventually, I ran out of excuses,” he said.

His reluctance, however, was met with gentle persuasion from Ireri, who played a pivotal role in the dowry negotiations.

Ireri, a respected banker and close friend to both families, helped initiate and smoothen the early marriage talks.

His tact and familiarity with the groom’s side, especially through Sam Mwai, Alex’s father (Karen Club General Manager), ensured the process unfolded respectfully and harmoniously.

Ireri, the former Managing Director of the Housing Finance Company of Kenya (HFCK), passed away on October 28th at the age of 63 after a brave battle with cancer.

Uhuru also hinted that he is has faced ‘similar challenges’ and Ireri encouraged him to stay positive.

He recalled a poignant moment when Ireri held his hand and reassured him, saying, “Don’t worry, things will come to pass. We trust in God.”

“Those of us who have those challenges, we'll continue fighting,” he said, adding that when the time comes, “we shall join him and be thankful for the life we lived.”





