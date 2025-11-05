MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO warns rogue Pastors against touching women inappropriately during “prayer sessions” - “Keep Distance”







Wednesday, November 05, 2025 - Outspoken Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has issued a stern warning to religious leaders who engage in inappropriate physical contact with women during prayer sessions.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, November 5th, 2025, the fiery MP condemned the act of pastors touching women’s bodies under the guise of spiritual rituals.

“There is nothing spiritual about that. Keep a distance. The spirit will work between you and the woman with the distance,” she said.

She argued that such conduct not only violates personal boundaries and urged religious institutions to uphold professionalism and decency.

Referencing the Sexual Offences Act Amendment Bill, she noted that touching women’s private parts is criminalised and warned that once enacted, it will hold rogue pastors accountable.

Her remarks were prompted by disturbing practices observed in some churches, where physical contact is allegedly justified as part of prayer.

She emphasised that women must feel safe and respected in worship spaces, and that unchecked behavior undermines trust in religious leadership.

She called on clergy to lead by example and foster environments where spiritual experiences are free from exploitation.

“There is no need to put a physical touch between you and a woman,” she reiterated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST