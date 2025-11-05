MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO warns rogue Pastors against touching women inappropriately during “prayer sessions” - “Keep Distance”

Wednesday, November
05, 2025 - Outspoken Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has issued a stern
warning to religious leaders who engage in inappropriate physical contact with
women during prayer sessions.
Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, November 5th,
2025, the fiery MP condemned the act of pastors touching women’s bodies under
the guise of spiritual rituals.
“There is nothing spiritual about that. Keep a distance. The
spirit will work between you and the woman with the distance,” she said.
She argued that such conduct not only violates personal
boundaries and urged religious institutions to uphold professionalism and
decency.
Referencing the Sexual Offences Act Amendment Bill, she
noted that touching women’s private parts is criminalised and warned that once
enacted, it will hold rogue pastors accountable.
Her remarks were prompted by disturbing practices observed
in some churches, where physical contact is allegedly justified as part of
prayer.
She emphasised that women must feel safe and respected in
worship spaces, and that unchecked behavior undermines trust in religious
leadership.
She called on clergy to lead by example and foster
environments where spiritual experiences are free from exploitation.
“There is no need to put a physical touch between you and a
woman,” she reiterated.
