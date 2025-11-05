Traffic officers in Naivasha exposed for hiding in bushes to extort motorists – Female officer secretly recorded receiving Ksh 10, 000 bribe! Works in cahoots with the OCS (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - Motorists plying the Naivasha-Nakuru Highway have raised an alarm over a group of traffic police officers allegedly running a well-coordinated extortion ring along the busy route.

According to a whistleblower, the rogue officers, stationed at Naivasha Police Station, hide in the bushes, ambushing unsuspecting drivers before accusing them of overspeeding.

Once stopped, the officers reportedly demand Ksh 10,000 in “cash bail” to avoid arrest or towing of vehicles.

Those who question the claims are allegedly harassed and threatened with fabricated charges.

The whistleblower singled out a female traffic officer said to be at the center of the racket.

The officer allegedly works hand in hand with the OCS Naivasha, ensuring the bribe proceeds are shared and the operation continues unchecked.





Watch video of the officer.

Good afternoon Cyprian. This is a traffic police officer at Naivasha Police Station. These officers hide in the bushes along the road to stop drivers, demanding Ksh 10,000 in cash bail, claiming the driver was overspeeding. The female officer harasses drivers openly and works… pic.twitter.com/fASn618njz — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) November 5, 2025

