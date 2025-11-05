PHOTO! Alarm raised as young Kenyan lawyer and businessman goes missing after being arrested in Tanzania amid poll chaos







Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - As investigations into Tanzania’s post-election violence continue, human rights group Vocal Africa has raised an alarm over the case of a Kenyan national, Fredrick Lorent Obuya, who was reportedly arrested in Dar es Salaam on October 31st, 2025.

Fredrick, 29, is a lawyer and tour company owner.

According to his friends, he was en route to Zanzibar for a work-related trip when he was apprehended under unclear circumstances.

His last known location, sources say, was Oyster Bay Police Station in Dar es Salaam.

The details surrounding his arrest remain sketchy, and efforts by Vocal Africa to reach Tanzanian authorities for comment have so far been unsuccessful.

This development adds to the growing tension and reports of arbitrary arrests following the disputed Tanzanian elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST