PHOTO! Alarm raised as young Kenyan lawyer and businessman goes missing after being arrested in Tanzania amid poll chaos

Wednesday, November
5, 2025 - As investigations into Tanzania’s
post-election violence continue, human rights group Vocal Africa
has raised an alarm over the case of a Kenyan national,
Fredrick
Lorent Obuya, who was reportedly arrested in Dar es
Salaam on October 31st, 2025.
Fredrick, 29, is a lawyer and tour
company owner.
According to his friends, he was en route to Zanzibar
for a work-related trip when he was apprehended under unclear circumstances.
His last known location, sources say, was Oyster
Bay Police Station in Dar es Salaam.
The details surrounding his arrest remain sketchy, and
efforts by Vocal Africa to reach Tanzanian authorities for comment have so far
been unsuccessful.
This development adds to the growing tension and reports of arbitrary arrests following the disputed Tanzanian elections.
