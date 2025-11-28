The UDA goon beaten up in Malava, undressed and his embarrassing video circulated online speaks - “I don’t regret anything”







Friday, November 28, 2025 - The man who was violently attacked, str!pp3d, and left publicly humiliated in Malava during a chaotic confrontation has spoken for the first time since the incident, saying he has no regrets despite the nationwide embarrassment caused by the viral footage.

The victim, identified as Dennis Ambai, also known by his nickname Nyundo, said he considers himself lucky to have survived the assault, which occurred during a clash involving rival political supporters.

According to Ambai, he was confronted by a group believed to be supporters of politician Seth Panyako, who subjected him to a brutal beating before recording him while in his birthday suit.

“I am alive,” Ambai said in a short clip shared online, confirming that he was rescued before the attackers could cause further harm.

He described the assault as life-threatening but expressed gratitude for those who intervened.

Despite the traumatic experience and the widespread circulation of the video, Ambai insisted he harbours no regrets, stating that he remains satisfied that the candidate he supported emerged victorious.

Watch the video.

