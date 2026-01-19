JAMES OPANDE has wrecked many marriages in Makadara by messing with people’s wives - He secretly records them and LEAKS videos! DETAILS EMERGE

Monday, January 19,
2026 - Controversial US-based medic, James Opande, continues to dominate
social media discussions after he took advantage of a drunk woman identified as
Marion, secretly
recorded her, and later leaked the video online.
New claims now suggest that such behaviour may not be an
isolated incident.
According to reports circulating online, Opande has been
involved in similar encounters that have caused turmoil in several marriages in Makadara.
Sources claim that whenever Opande is in the country on
holiday, he targets married women, luring them into private encounters which he
then secretly records.
The videos are reportedly shared on a Telegram channel allegedly linked
to him, exposing the women involved and destroying their
marriages.
“A mistake repeated many times is a decision. Jamaa ameharibu marriages mob Makadara. Some victims are suffering silently,” one woman claimed in a social media post.
