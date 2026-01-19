JAMES OPANDE has wrecked many marriages in Makadara by messing with people’s wives - He secretly records them and LEAKS videos! DETAILS EMERGE







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Controversial US-based medic, James Opande, continues to dominate social media discussions after he took advantage of a drunk woman identified as Marion, secretly recorded her, and later leaked the video online.

New claims now suggest that such behaviour may not be an isolated incident.

According to reports circulating online, Opande has been involved in similar encounters that have caused turmoil in several marriages in Makadara.

Sources claim that whenever Opande is in the country on holiday, he targets married women, luring them into private encounters which he then secretly records.

The videos are reportedly shared on a Telegram channel allegedly linked to him, exposing the women involved and destroying their marriages.

“A mistake repeated many times is a decision. Jamaa ameharibu marriages mob Makadara. Some victims are suffering silently,” one woman claimed in a social media post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST