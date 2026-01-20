New video of 23-year-old single mother, MARION NAIPEI, sparks fresh buzz days after JAMES OPANDE drunk saga - She belongs to the streets (WATCH)







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - A new video of Marion Naipei, the 23-year-old single mother who recently went viral after being recorded while intoxicated by US-based medic, James Opande, has reignited online debate.

Marion has been trending for days after Opande recorded and leaked a video of her while drunk, sparking public outrage and mixed reactions.

Following the backlash, Marion came forward to share her side of the story, claiming that her drink had been spiked and that she was not in a sober state when the recording was made.

However, a separate video that has now surfaced online has stirred fresh controversy, with netizens using it to defend Opande and question her character.

In the new clip, Marion is seen unleashing some crazy dance moves, prompting online users to draw their own conclusions about her lifestyle.

