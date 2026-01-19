VIDEO!! Economic hardship pushes beautiful KIKUYU women in Thika to offer ‘Mechi’ for as little as Sh200 in the streets at night

Monday, January 19, 2026 - A video circulating online has sparked debate after showing Kikuyu women operating along the streets of Thika at night, offering “quick encounters” for as little as Sh200, highlighting the harsh economic realities facing many Kenyans.
In the video, filmed by a passer-by, several women are seen
lining a busy street at night, openly approaching men and negotiating prices
for brief private encounters.
The activity takes place in full view of motorists and
pedestrians.
The video>>> has sparked reactions on social media, with many
users pointing to rising unemployment and the high cost of living as
factors driving women into the trade.
Uchumi ni ngumu..... Mambo ya Thika pic.twitter.com/mCtjapVu0f— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 19, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
