Stop sharing the viral Nairobi club video showing MARION NAIPEI, a LADY in a ‘vulnerable’ state, we will take action against you - RUTO’s Government warns

2026 - The Ministry of Gender, Culture, and Children Services has issued a
stern warning to the public over the circulation of disturbing footage showing
a woman in a vulnerable state at a Nairobi entertainment joint.
In a statement released on her official X account, Cabinet
Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo stressed that sharing such material online
violates the dignity, privacy and bodily autonomy of individuals as enshrined
in the Constitution.
She cautioned that commentary and reposting of the video
could inflict further psychological harm on the woman involved.
"I have taken note of a disturbing video circulating in
the public domain involving the recording and dissemination of images of a
woman in a vulnerable condition within a Nairobi entertainment
establishment," Cheptumo said.
She added that the Government remains committed to
protecting human dignity and fostering a society built on respect,
accountability, and the rule of law both offline and online.
The CS confirmed that her Ministry is working with security
agencies to review the matter and pursue action against those responsible for
filming and posting the video.
The footage, which shows the woman appearing intoxicated and
being touched inappropriately by a man, quickly spread online, sparking
outrage.
Many Kenyans condemned the incident as gender‑based
violence.
Nairobi County Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, revealed
that two suspects linked to the case have been arrested, while the main culprit
remains at large.
Mosiria described the video as cyberbullying and abuse.
“What the boy did was illegal, and no girl deserves to be
treated that way.”
“Two wrongs do not make a right,” he said, urging empathy by
reminding the public that anyone’s sister or daughter could be subjected to
such indignity.
