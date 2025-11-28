The embarrassing moment KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH was booed in his backyard in front of President WILLIAM RUTO (VIDEO)







Friday, November 28, 2025 - Kikuyu MP and National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, found himself in an embarrassing situation on Friday after he was booed by a section of residents in his own backyard while standing alongside President William Ruto.

The incident occurred in Kiambu County during the Head of State’s visit to launch the Rironi–Mau Summit Road, a major infrastructure project expected to ease transport along the busy corridor.

Trouble began shortly after President Ruto concluded his address.

As is customary, the President invited Ichung’wah to welcome other leaders to the podium.

However, before the Majority Leader could take charge of the moment, loud boos broke out from the crowd, briefly disrupting the event.

The unexpected hostility appeared to unsettle Ichung’wah, who has long been regarded as one of President Ruto’s most loyal allies within the Mount Kenya region.

Watch the video.

Kimani Ichungwa being heckled and booed properly in Kiambu in front of Kasongo... Wantam is inevitable and ground iko intact 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/WygEWXAcHG — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) November 28, 2025

