DIANA MARUA calls out young LADIES preying on her teenage son, MORGAN BAHATI - Urges them to respect boundaries (VIDEO)







Friday, November 28, 2025 - Content creator and musician, Diana Marua, has raised concerns over a growing trend of young ladies showing inappropriate interest in her teenage son, Morgan Bahati, who is only 15 years old.

In a viral video, Diana addressed the matter head-on, warning ladies who have been flirting with Morgan online, requesting money, especially fare, and attempting to initiate conversations that she feels are inappropriate for a minor.

Diana stressed that Morgan is still a child and should not be subjected to that kind of pressure or behaviour from older girls seeking romantic attention.

She urged the young ladies to respect Morgan’s age, reminding them that he is in a crucial stage of adolescence and needs a safe, healthy environment free from such interactions.

Morgan recently completed his senior secondary education, and Diana advised him to remain focused on his academics rather than entertaining relationships at his age.

She emphasized that “there is time for everything,” and that this period of life should be dedicated to building a strong foundation for his future.

Throughout the conversation, Morgan appeared calm and respectful, assuring his parents that he is committed to his education and will not let them down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST