The Indian doctors who attended to RAILA until his death visit MAMA IDA ODINGA at Opoda farm (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 6, 2025 - The team of Indian doctors who cared for the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga, fondly referred to as Baba, during his final days, visited Mama Ida Odinga at the family’s Opoda Farm to pay their respects.

The medics said they were deeply moved to return to the home of the man they described as “a true statesman, philosopher, and fighter.”

The doctors shared touching memories of Raila’s final moments in India, describing him as calm, courageous, and full of grace even in the face of death.

The team recounted how, during his last hours, Raila exuded rare serenity, often comforting those around him instead of showing fear.

Mama Ida, visibly moved, thanked the medical team for their dedication and compassion.

“Team of doctors who looked after Baba until his last day, honouring him with their visit to Kenya. They recounted his final moments with serenity and devotion. They shared heartfelt stories of his courage, gentle spirit, and the wisdom he expressed even in those last hours,” nominated ODM Senator Hamida Kibwana tweeted and shared a video of the doctors at Raila’s Opoda farm.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

