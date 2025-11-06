Embarrassing moment Machakos Governor WAVINYA NDETI was snubbed by MAMA IDA ODINGA during Opoda farm visit (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti was left visibly embarrassed after a brief but awkward encounter with Mama Ida Odinga during a visit to Opoda Farm.

Wavinya, who was part of a delegation of opposition leaders led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, had joined the group to pay their respects to the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s family.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Wavinya is seen walking up to Mama Ida with a smile, hugging her warmly, and attempting to engage her in conversation.

However, Mama Ida appears visibly uninterested, maintaining a composed but distant demeanor.

At one point, she is seen gently pushing Wavinya away while turning her attention to other guests.

The brief exchange has left Kenyans online buzzing, with many dissecting the body language between the two women.

Some interpreted it as tension between the Governor and Mama Ida, while others dismissed it as a harmless misunderstanding captured at the wrong moment.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

Oneni vile Ida odinga amelenga Wavinya ndeti😂😂

I have never been this happy walahi pic.twitter.com/HeSRuiGBRC — ▪️MJ🥰▪️ (@RealMJke) November 6, 2025

