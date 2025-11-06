Activist BONIFACE MWANGI endorses rapper OCTOPIZZO for Kibra MP seat ahead of 2027 polls - “Best Choice”

Thursday, November
06, 2025 - Activist Boniface Mwangi has publicly endorsed rapper Octopizzo
for the Kibra parliamentary seat, days after the artist hinted at joining
politics in the 2027 General Elections.
Mwangi took to X (formerly Twitter) to back the musician,
citing his longstanding commitment to community development in Kibra.
“Kibra voters, @OCTOPIZZO is your best choice for Member of
Parliament!”
“He has served Kibera well as a private citizen, and now
it’s time you gave him a mandate to represent you in Parliament,” Mwangi
posted.
Mwangi’s post referenced a 2017 memory when Octopizzo
supported his own bid for the Starehe parliamentary seat, tweeting: “S/O to
@bonifacemwangi for coming through to Kibera today & showing solidarity ✊🏾.”
Octopizzo, whose real name is Henry Ohanga, recently
signaled his political ambitions during a Twitter exchange with Dr. Austine
Omondi, who urged him to step into leadership following Raila Odinga’s death.
“I completely
understand, and we will continue to mourn.”
“Every
undemocratic act will always remind us of him. I have heard your request, and
inshallah you will see my name on the ballot in Kibra.”Octopizzo
responded.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments