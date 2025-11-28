President RUTO mocks GACHAGUA and Opposition after UDA and ODM won all seven major by-elections

Friday, November 2025
- President William Ruto has ridiculed the opposition, led by former Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua, following their poor performance in the
just-concluded by-elections.
Speaking in Limuru during the launch of the Rironi–Mau
Summit Road in Kamandura, Kiambu County, on Friday, November 28th,
2025, Ruto boasted after the broad-based
Government secured all seven contested seats.
He described the outcome as a resounding endorsement of his
leadership and development agenda.
“Jana kulikuwa na uchaguzi Kenya. Kati ya viti saba, yote
ilishindwa na broad-based government,” Ruto told the crowd.
The Head of State celebrated what he termed a total victory
for his political formation across constituencies including Mbeere, Kasipul,
Banisa, Baringo, and Malava.
He used the moment to draw a sharp contrast between his
administration’s policies and what he called the opposition’s reliance on empty
slogans.
“Unajua kuna watu Kenya hii wamezoea maneno bure… Hawajui
mambo ya barabara. Hawajui highway itajengwa namna gani.”
“Hawajui mambo ya SHA,” Ruto remarked, dismissing his
critics as lacking tangible solutions.
Ruto warned that leaders who rely on protests and chants
without clear plans will be ignored by voters.
“Wanajaribu kutuuzia uoga… wasipotafuta sera,
watachelewa,” he declared.
