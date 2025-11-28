President RUTO mocks GACHAGUA and Opposition after UDA and ODM won all seven major by-elections







Friday, November 2025 - President William Ruto has ridiculed the opposition, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, following their poor performance in the just-concluded by-elections.

Speaking in Limuru during the launch of the Rironi–Mau Summit Road in Kamandura, Kiambu County, on Friday, November 28th, 2025, Ruto boasted after the broad-based Government secured all seven contested seats.

He described the outcome as a resounding endorsement of his leadership and development agenda.

“Jana kulikuwa na uchaguzi Kenya. Kati ya viti saba, yote ilishindwa na broad-based government,” Ruto told the crowd.

The Head of State celebrated what he termed a total victory for his political formation across constituencies including Mbeere, Kasipul, Banisa, Baringo, and Malava.

He used the moment to draw a sharp contrast between his administration’s policies and what he called the opposition’s reliance on empty slogans.

“Unajua kuna watu Kenya hii wamezoea maneno bure… Hawajui mambo ya barabara. Hawajui highway itajengwa namna gani.”

“Hawajui mambo ya SHA,” Ruto remarked, dismissing his critics as lacking tangible solutions.

Ruto warned that leaders who rely on protests and chants without clear plans will be ignored by voters.

“Wanajaribu kutuuzia uoga… wasipotafuta sera, watachelewa,” he declared.

