Tahmeed Bus Company on the spot for overworking drivers after fatal accident - The driver dozed off (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 9, 2025 - Tahmeed Bus Company is once again facing public outrage after one of its buses was involved in a fatal accident, allegedly caused by a sleep-deprived driver who dozed off behind the wheel.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was headed to Nairobi when it veered off the road at the Nyayo Stadium roundabout and crashed, leaving several passengers injured and the conductor dead.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver had been on the road for long hours without rest, a situation many have blamed on the company’s alleged poor scheduling and overworking of staff.

Kenyans online are now demanding accountability from Tahmeed Bus Company, urging the NTSA and police to investigate claims that some drivers are forced to operate under extreme fatigue to meet tight schedules.

See photos of the ill-fated bus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST