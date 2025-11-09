Detectives arrest 2 highway robbers who have been terrorizing motorists along the Eldoret - Malaba Highway at night (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 9, 2025 - A crackdown on highway robbers along the Eldoret–Malaba Highway has landed two suspects in police custody, following a stealth operation by officers from Matete and Webuye Police Stations.

The duo, William Simiyu and Byron Werunga, are believed to be part of a ruthless gang that has been preying on innocent motorists in a series of late-night ambushes that left travellers terrified and property lost.

After days of discreet surveillance, detectives finally moved in, arresting the suspects before they could stage their next attack.

Upon interrogation, the pair led officers to their hideouts along River Nzoia and Nabuyola Village, where a cache of stolen goods was recovered.

Among the items retrieved were three 6kg gas cylinders, assorted electronics, and vehicle batteries, all believed to have been looted from motorists attacked along the busy highway.

The suspects are now cooling their heels in custody as officers wrap up investigations ahead of their arraignment.

Meanwhile, security patrols have been intensified along the Eldoret–Malaba Highway as officers tighten the noose on the remaining gang members.





The Kenyan DAILY POST