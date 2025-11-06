Singer ALI KIBA apologizes to Tanzanians for supporting President SAMIA SULUHU amid deadly post-election chaos







Thursday, November 06, 2025 - Tanzanian music sensation, Ali Kiba, has issued a public apology to his fellow citizens for backing President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the country’s contentious General Elections.

In a heartfelt message posted to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, November 6th, 2025, the Bongo Flava star wrote, “Poleni ndugu zangu Watanzania, na ninawaomba msamaha kwa kuwa kwaza,” which loosely translates to, “My fellow Tanzanians, I apologise for offending you.”

His apology comes in the wake of widespread protests that erupted following the October 29th elections, which were marred by allegations of irregularities and voter suppression.

The African Union observer mission has since declared that the polls failed to meet democratic standards, citing ballot stuffing, lack of voter identification checks, and a nationwide internet shutdown.

Human Rights Watch reports that over 1,000 people have been killed in the ensuing crackdown by Tanzanian authorities.

In the weeks leading up to the vote, several high-profile artists, including Ali Kiba, had publicly endorsed President Samia.

However, the post-election unrest triggered a fierce backlash against celebrity supporters of the ruling regime.

Some, like Diamond Platnumz, scrubbed their social media accounts of pro-Government content, while others, such as rapper Billnass, deactivated their profiles altogether.

President Samia Suluhu was sworn in as President-elect on November 3rd.

However, the celebrities who endorsed her continue facing the brunt of public anger over perceived complicity in a flawed electoral process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST