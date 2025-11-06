RUTO’s Senior Advisor MAKAU MUTUA explains why no one can inherit late RAILA ODINGA’s legacy







Thursday, November 06, 2025 - President William Ruto’s Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs, Professor Makau Mutua, has declared that the late ODM leader Raila Odinga’s legacy is beyond political inheritance.

“No one, and I mean nobody, can or will inherit Raila Odinga,” Mutua stated on Thursday, November 6th.

“Those who aspire to his stature will have to work as hard as he did and for as long to become towering political figures.”

“Great leadership isn’t ginned up as if in a microwave.”

Mutua’s remarks come amid growing speculation over who might succeed Raila, who died on October 15th following a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic facility in Kochi, India.

Raila was laid to rest on October 19th at his ancestral home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.

In the immediate aftermath, ODM’s National Executive Committee appointed Raila’s elder brother, Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga, as acting party leader.

“The NEC has unanimously endorsed Dr. Oburu Oginga as the Acting Party Leader.”

“This appointment takes effect immediately,” the party announced on October 16th.

However, calls for stronger leadership have emerged.

On October 27th, lawyer Nelson Havi urged ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna to take charge swiftly, warning that hesitation could fracture the party.

“When the king is killed… the heir apparent must prepare for coronation quickly,” Havi said, stressing the need to preserve ODM’s national character and influence.

