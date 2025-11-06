RUTO’s Senior Advisor MAKAU MUTUA explains why no one can inherit late RAILA ODINGA’s legacy

Thursday, November
06, 2025 - President William Ruto’s Senior Advisor on Constitutional
Affairs, Professor Makau Mutua, has declared that the late ODM leader Raila
Odinga’s legacy is beyond political inheritance.
“No one, and I mean nobody, can or will inherit Raila
Odinga,” Mutua stated on Thursday, November 6th.
“Those who aspire to his stature will have to work as hard
as he did and for as long to become towering political figures.”
“Great leadership isn’t ginned up as if in a microwave.”
Mutua’s remarks come amid growing speculation over who might
succeed Raila, who died on October 15th following a cardiac arrest
during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic facility in Kochi, India.
Raila was laid to rest on October 19th at his
ancestral home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.
In the immediate aftermath, ODM’s National Executive
Committee appointed Raila’s elder brother, Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga, as
acting party leader.
“The NEC has unanimously endorsed Dr. Oburu Oginga as the
Acting Party Leader.”
“This appointment takes effect immediately,” the party
announced on October 16th.
However, calls for stronger leadership have emerged.
On October 27th, lawyer Nelson Havi urged ODM
Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna to take charge swiftly, warning that hesitation
could fracture the party.
“When the king is killed… the heir apparent must prepare for
coronation quickly,” Havi said, stressing the need to preserve ODM’s national
character and influence.
