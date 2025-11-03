Senator OBURU opens up on the blood clot that was found in late RAILA ODINGA’s head before his trip to India where he died – “He was feeling weak”

Monday, November, 03,
2025 - Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has shed new light on former Prime
Minister Raila Odinga’s final days, disclosing that a blood clot discovered in
the late Raila Odinga’s head was the reason behind his medical trip to India.
Speaking in an interview on Sunday, November 2nd,
Oburu revealed that doctors in Nairobi initially detected the clot and began
treatment using strong medication aimed at dissolving it.
However, the intensity of the treatment reportedly weakened
Raila, prompting the decision to seek specialized care abroad.
“A blood clot was discovered in the late Raila’s head, and
it was being dissolved by our doctors here in Nairobi, but they were using
strong medicine, which was wearing him down.”
“He was feeling weak and tired because of that kind of
medication,” Oburu said.
He added that upon arrival in Mumbai, Indian doctors
successfully cleared the clot, after which Raila was discharged and moved to
Kerala for recuperation.
In the same interview, Oburu defended ODM’s Secretary
General, Edwin Sifuna, amid internal calls for his removal.
He emphasized that this is a time for unity, not division,
within the party.
“This is not the time to talk about the ouster of any ODM
member.”
“We need all members, including Sifuna, and he is in my view
doing a good job,” Oburu stated.
He further backed Sifuna’s recent remarks on the broad-based
Government and the 2027 elections, affirming that they reflect the official ODM
position.
“When Edwin Sifuna said whatever he said, he was within his
rights… he is not isolated,” Oburu asserted.
