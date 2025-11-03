Senator OBURU OGINGA recalls final conversation with RAILA just hours before sudden death in India - “He was in high spirits”

Monday, November 03,
2025 - Siaya Senator and interim ODM Party Leader, Oburu Oginga, has shared
emotional details of his final conversation with his late brother, former Prime
Minister Raila Odinga, just hours before his unexpected death.
Speaking during an interview with NTV on Sunday night, Oburu
revealed that the two had spoken on Tuesday evening and were making plans to
reunite in Dubai over the weekend.
Raila was scheduled to be discharged from the Sreedhareeyam
Ayurvedic Centre in Kerala and travel to Dubai on Friday, while Oburu was set
to arrive on Sunday.
“I spoke with him the night he died, and he was in very good
spirits.”
“We talked over a lot of issues,” Oburu said.
“He was to meet me that weekend… we were planning to meet
there, as he was to stay for four days.”
Oburu said the call left him hopeful, especially since Raila
had completed treatment for a blood clot in Mumbai and was only recuperating in
Kerala.
The news of his collapse the next morning came as a shock.
“I was changing to go play golf when my sister called. I
almost collapsed myself,” he recalled.
Twenty minutes later, he received confirmation that doctors
had failed to resuscitate Raila.
Oburu dismissed speculation that the family or Government
had concealed Raila’s condition, insisting that all public updates were
accurate.
He also confirmed being present with Deputy President
Kithure Kindiki during the now-infamous phone call to Raila, made just a day
before his passing.
