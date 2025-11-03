BABU OWINO raises an alarm over RUTO’s plot to control and silence the Church - “We Will Not Sit Back and Watch the Church Being Finished”







Monday, November, 03, 2025 - Vocal Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has strongly opposed the proposed Religious Organisations Bill, 2024, accusing the Executive of using it to suppress churches and undermine their independence.

Speaking on Monday, Owino warned that the Bill, which seeks to regulate religious institutions to curb extremism and promote accountability, could ultimately “finish” the church.

“I want to condemn the Bill that is being prepared by the Executive, a Bill that is interfering with the independence of the churches in this nation,” he said.

He described the move as retrogressive and dangerous, urging Kenyans to reject any attempt to silence religious voices.

“We will not sit back and watch the church being finished. We will support anything that goes with God,” Owino declared.

Owino emphasized the church’s vital role in society, arguing that it must remain free to speak truth to power.

“The Church does not exist at the pleasure of any Government.”

“It exists by divine calling to speak the truth, even when that truth is uncomfortable,” he said.

Owino also criticized provisions in the Bill that prohibit churches from engaging in political activities or organizing debates in support of specific parties or candidates.

He warned that such restrictions could muzzle the church’s prophetic voice and moral authority.

“The Government has its place… but the Church must remain a moral compass,” he concluded.

