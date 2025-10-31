SHOCK as the ODINGA family is dragged into the tragic death of the prominent engineer who took his own life at KRA offices - What OBURU and his son, JAOKO, were plotting will shock you







Friday, October 31, 2025 - Emerging reports claim that Hannington Juma, the prominent civil engineer who leapt to his death from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices in Kisumu, was a long-time business associate of the late opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

According to sources, Raila allegedly used Engineer Juma as a proxy to clinch lucrative multi-million-shilling construction contracts in Nyanza and Mombasa, including key affordable housing projects.

The situation reportedly turned hostile following Raila Odinga’s death earlier this month.

Insiders allege that Raila’s elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, is pushing for his son, Jaoko Oburu, to take control of Juma’s construction firm and inherit the Government tenders.

It is claimed that Oburu colluded with corrupt KRA officials to impose a staggering Ksh 500 million tax liability on Juma’s company.

Overwhelmed by the financial pressure, Juma reportedly drove to the KRA offices at Lake Basin Mall, parked his vehicle, and jumped from the second floor to his death.

Below is a tweet by blogger Aoko Otieno, shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding Engineer Juma’s tragic end.

