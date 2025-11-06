Satanic Voices! Kabete woman kills 11-year-old daughter in shocking ritual after claiming ghosts wanted “Damu ya mtu”







Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Police in Kabete have arrested a woman identified as Mary Ngina Maina, aged 41, from Gakinduri village, after she was accused of killing her 11-year-old daughter, Irene Waithera, in a chilling incident that has left residents in disbelief.

According to reports, the minor is believed to have been strangled with a belt inside their house, with preliminary investigations suggesting that the mother may have been acting under bizarre spiritual delusions.

Disturbed neighbours told police that the woman was heard muttering strange words before the incident, claiming that she was hearing “voices of spirits” demanding to drink human blood (“Damu ya mtu”).

The disturbing claims have sparked fears of cultic practices in the quiet Kabete village, with residents saying that the suspect had recently withdrawn from social life and appeared mentally unstable.

Police officers from Kabete Police Station quickly responded and took the suspect into custody as investigations into the gruesome killing continue.

The body of the young girl has been moved to the City Mortuary for a post-mortem as detectives from the DCI probe possible links to occult rituals or psychological distress.

The Kenyan DAILY POST