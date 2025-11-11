SAD!! US-based Kenyan man dies in a tragic accident in Minnesota months after completing multi-million dream home in Kisii - RIP MAIGAMA (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - The Kisii and Minnesota communities are mourning the sudden death of Johnson Mose, fondly known as Maigama, who passed away on Sunday, November 9th, following a tragic accident in the U.S.

The heartbreaking news comes just months after Mose proudly completed his multi-million dream home in Kisii, a milestone he had worked toward for years.

Born in Nyamecheo, Ibeno, Mose was a devoted husband, father of two, and a respected fitness coach known for helping others transform their health.

His quiet strength, discipline, and kindness earned him admiration both in Minnesota and across the Kenyan diaspora.

Photos of his newly built home had circulated among family and friends, symbolizing a fresh chapter and deep connection to his roots.

Now, that dream stands as a bittersweet reminder of a life cut short.

The Kenyan DAILY POST