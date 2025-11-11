History as a Kisii mother gives birth to quadruplets, names them RAILA, AMOLO, ODINGA and IDA







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - A Kisii family is celebrating a rare and emotional blessing after a mother gave birth to quadruplets - three boys and a baby girl.

The mother, who had been expecting triplets based on ultrasound scans, was stunned when doctors discovered a fourth baby during her cesarean section.

“I had prepared for three,” she shared.

“It was only during the operation that they realized it was four.”

The pregnancy was physically and emotionally demanding, but the birth brought unexpected joy during a time of mourning.

Her sister recalled, “We were grieving Raila, and then - boom - four babies. It felt like he came back with a big swing.”

The boys were named Raila, Amolo, and Odinga, while the tiniest girl was lovingly named Ida.

The family sees the quadruplets as a divine consolation and symbol of hope.

However, the joy comes with financial strain given the mother already has twins and lives in a modest rental home, making the arrival of four more children overwhelming.

“We haven’t figured out the way forward,” her sister admitted, appealing to well-wishers for support.

A hospital official confirmed the delivery was historic - the first successful quadruplet birth at the facility.

“We’ve delivered triplets before, but never quadruplets. It was a joyful moment for all of us.”

