“Zitasimama Nusu Mlingoti” - Senator KAREN NYAMU’s cheeky response to fan doubting whether Kenyans will mourn her like BETTY BAYO (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - Outspoken UDA Senator, Karen Nyamu, has once again left netizens talking after issuing a hilarious comeback to a fan who questioned whether she will be mourned like gospel singer, Betty Bayo, if she passed away.

In the lighthearted exchange shared on her social media page, the fan suggested that Kenyans will barely remember her.

Nyamu, never one to hold back, responded playfully, saying, “The inches will mourn me… zitasimama nusu mlingoti,”- a remark that left her followers in stitches.

Her witty response has since gone viral, with netizens flooding the comment section with laughter emojis and cheeky reactions.

Some praised her humor and confidence, while others joked that she always knows how to keep social media buzzing.





