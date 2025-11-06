Police bust cyber fraud syndicate in Molo and recover hundreds of SIM Cards and fake IDs (PHOTOs)







Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Officers from the National Police Service (NPS) have successfully disrupted a major fraud syndicate operating in the Tayari area of Molo Sub-County, Nakuru County, in a continued effort to curb rising cases of cybercrime across the country.

According to a police report, the operation followed actionable intelligence from members of the public, leading to a targeted raid on a residential house suspected of being a hub for cyber-related fraud.

Upon entry, officers recovered hundreds of assorted SIM cards, multiple national identification cards, several mobile phones, and motor vehicle parts believed to have been used in illegal operations.

Eight suspects were arrested at the scene, while two others managed to flee and are currently being pursued by detectives.

All recovered exhibits have been secured as investigations continue.

The NPS, in a statement, reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Kenyans from digital and technology-driven crimes through intelligence-led and multi-agency strategies, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST