Police bust cyber fraud syndicate in Molo and recover hundreds of SIM Cards and fake IDs (PHOTOs)

Thursday, November 6,
2025 - Officers from the National
Police Service (NPS) have successfully disrupted a major fraud syndicate
operating in the Tayari area of Molo
Sub-County, Nakuru County, in a continued effort to curb rising cases of
cybercrime across the country.
According to a police report, the operation followed actionable intelligence from members of the
public, leading to a targeted
raid on a residential house suspected of being a hub for cyber-related
fraud.
Upon entry, officers recovered hundreds of assorted SIM cards, multiple national identification cards, several mobile phones, and motor
vehicle parts believed to have been used in illegal operations.
Eight suspects were arrested at the scene, while two others managed to flee and are currently
being pursued by detectives.
All recovered exhibits have been secured as investigations
continue.
The NPS, in a statement, reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Kenyans from digital and technology-driven crimes through intelligence-led and multi-agency strategies, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
