RUTO’s Government responds to Ugandan President MUSEVENI’s war threat over Indian Ocean access!







Thursday, November 13 2025 - Kenya has downplayed Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s recent warning of potential future wars over landlocked countries’ access to the Indian Ocean.

Reacting to Museveni’s remarks, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’Oei, expressed confidence in Museveni’s understanding of regional sovereignty and resource rights.

“I will not comment much on what President Museveni said with respect to our oceans,” Sing’Oei stated.

“But I believe very much that he does have a fairly great understanding of our territory and the nature of our rights with respect to our natural resources and his rights with respect to natural resources within Ugandan territory.”

Museveni’s remarks, made during a radio interview at Mbale State Lodge on November 8th, stirred regional concern.

He argued that Uganda is entitled to ocean access for economic and strategic purposes, calling it “madness” for coastal nations to deny such rights.

“How do I export my products? That ocean belongs to me; I am entitled to it.”

“In the future, we are going to have wars,” Museveni warned, likening Uganda’s situation to tenants in an apartment block who must share common facilities.

Uganda relies heavily on Kenya’s port of Mombasa for trade, importing 90% of its fuel through Kenya and 10% via Tanzania.

In January 2024, Uganda filed a case against Kenya at the East African Court of Justice over alleged restrictions on access to the Kenya Pipeline Company.

The Kenyan DAILY POST