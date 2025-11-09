RUTO’s ally, AARON CHERUIYOT, called out after entering a home with muddy shoes while visiting an ailing Kericho staffer (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 9, 2025 - Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, a close ally of President William Ruto, has sparked mixed reactions online after photos surfaced showing him entering a humble rural home with muddy shoes during a visit to an ailing County staff member.

The Senator, who was accompanied by several County officials, had gone to check on the ailing staff member as part of his community outreach engagements.

However, social media users were quick to notice that he walked straight into the house without removing his muddy shoes, which many felt was disrespectful and inconsiderate to the ailing person’s family.

In the photos, Cheruiyot is seen addressing the family while wearing his shoes covered in mud, a scene that ignited a heated debate online.

Some Kenyans defended the Senator, saying he meant well and that his focus was on showing care and compassion rather than observing minor social etiquette.

Others, however, criticized the act, saying it reflected arrogance, especially in rural settings where entering a home with dirty shoes is viewed as disrespectful.

See the photos.

