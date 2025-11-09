RUTO’s ally, AARON CHERUIYOT, called out after entering a home with muddy shoes while visiting an ailing Kericho staffer (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 9, 2025 - Kericho Senator Aaron
Cheruiyot, a close ally of President William Ruto, has sparked mixed reactions
online after photos surfaced showing him entering a humble rural home with
muddy shoes during a visit to an ailing County staff member.
The Senator, who was accompanied by several County
officials, had gone to check on the ailing staff member as part of his
community outreach engagements.
However, social media users were quick to notice that he
walked straight into the house without removing his muddy shoes, which many
felt was disrespectful and inconsiderate to the ailing person’s family.
In the photos, Cheruiyot is seen addressing the family while
wearing his shoes covered in mud, a scene that ignited a heated debate online.
Some Kenyans defended the Senator, saying he meant well and
that his focus was on showing care and compassion rather than observing minor
social etiquette.
Others, however, criticized the act, saying it reflected
arrogance, especially in rural settings where entering a home with dirty shoes
is viewed as disrespectful.
See the photos.
