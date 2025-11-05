Presidential candidate KIGAME slams RUTO for congratulating SAMIA SULUHU after sham Tanzanian elections - “Say no to dictators”







Wednesday, November 05, 2025 - Presidential hopeful Reuben Kigame has strongly criticised President William Ruto for congratulating Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan following her recent re-election, which Kigame described as deeply flawed and undemocratic.

In a candid interview on November 5th, 2025, Kigame warned that such endorsements by regional leaders, including Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, send a troubling message across East Africa.

“To congratulate her is to also imply they support unfair processes. That is not the way to go,” he said.

Kigame accused Suluhu of undermining Tanzania’s democratic legacy by consolidating power in ways that betray the ideals of founding father Julius Nyerere.

He also criticised the African Union and other regional bodies for endorsing the election despite reports of opposition suppression, protests and internet blackouts.

Turning to Kenya, Kigame claimed that the country is regressing into authoritarianism, citing the abduction of activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo as evidence of shrinking civic space.

“Kenya has reverted to the dictatorship that we used to see in the 1980s, when the media was not free, and those who criticised the Government were jailed and tortured,” he said.

He urged civil society and Gen Z to resist democratic erosion and defend constitutional freedoms.

“We must be resolute and say no to dictators,”

“That is the only way to secure freedom and justice for all citizens,” Kigame declared.

