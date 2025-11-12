Police officer found dead inside his car at Pangani Shopping Centre - His last moments revealed







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Police in Pangani are investigating the sudden death of an officer who was found unresponsive inside his vehicle at Pangani Shopping Centre on Tuesday evening.

According to a police report filed at Pangani Police Station, the deceased, identified as Corporal Ali Noor Issak, was discovered by his cousin, Issak Ibrahim, motionless in his car.

The officer was rushed to Radiant Hospital along Juja Road, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following the incident, family members escorted the body to Korogocho Mosque, while officers from Pangani Police Station and DCI Starehe visited the scene along Kamunde Road and confirmed the report.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Cpl. Issak had been admitted at Reale Hospital in Utawala on November 5th, 2025, and discharged on November 10th, 2025, at around 4:00 p.m.

After his discharge, he reportedly drove to Pangani Shopping Centre, where he remained seated in his vehicle until he was later found unresponsive.

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) from Starehe processed and documented the scene.

Police confirmed that the body had no visible injuries, and it was transferred to City Mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination and further investigations.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the possible cause of death.





The Kenyan DAILY POST