Police officer found dead inside his car at Pangani Shopping Centre - His last moments revealed

Wednesday, November
12, 2025 - Police in Pangani are investigating
the sudden death of an officer who was found unresponsive inside his vehicle at
Pangani
Shopping Centre on Tuesday evening.
According to a police report filed at Pangani
Police Station, the deceased, identified as Corporal
Ali Noor Issak, was discovered by his cousin, Issak
Ibrahim, motionless in his car.
The officer was rushed to Radiant Hospital
along Juja Road, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Following the incident, family members escorted the body to Korogocho
Mosque, while officers from Pangani Police Station
and DCI
Starehe visited the scene along Kamunde Road and confirmed the
report.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Cpl. Issak had been
admitted at Reale Hospital in Utawala on November
5th, 2025,
and discharged on November 10th, 2025,
at around 4:00 p.m.
After his discharge, he reportedly drove to Pangani Shopping
Centre, where he remained seated in his vehicle until he was later found
unresponsive.
Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) from Starehe processed and
documented the scene.
Police confirmed that the body had no
visible injuries, and it was transferred to City
Mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem
examination and further investigations.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the possible cause of death.
