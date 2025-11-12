Activist BONIFACE MWANGI opens up on being jailed at just 11 years old and expelled from approved school at 15 - “It’s hard to believe”







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Activist Boniface Mwangi has shared a powerful glimpse into his early life, revealing that his journey as a vocal advocate for justice began in childhood.

In a candid post on Wednesday, November 12th, 2025, the activist disclosed that he was first jailed at just 11 years old and later expelled from Approved School at 15 for speaking out against exploitation.

“It is hard to believe that at just 11 years old, I was already in jail, and by 15, they expelled me from the Approved School for exposing how they were exploiting my fellow students,” Mwangi wrote.

His first encounter with law enforcement happened at Pangani Police Station, marking the beginning of a decades-long relationship with activism and arrests.

“I am 40 years old, and I have been arrested for the last 29 years,” he added.

Mwangi also shared a video of himself, his wife, and their children touring different types of cells in Kenya, using the experience to highlight the urgent need for police reform.

“Kenya has 104,000 police officers, and they’re consistently ranked among the most corrupt institutions in Kenya,” he stated.

Mwangi, who has declared his intention to run for the Presidency in 2027, outlined his vision for change, promising to eliminate corruption from recruitment to deployment, improve police welfare, and upgrade outdated stations.

“Police officers will be paid well… not those stinky, old, hazardous stations built by colonialists,” he said.

Mwangi also pledged to push for legislation allowing officers to form unions.

“We shall enact laws that allow them to have a union,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST