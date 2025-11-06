Defiant GACHAGUA sets the record straight on running for Presidency in 2027 Elections - “I Have the Numbers to Defeat RUTO”







Thursday, November 06, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has firmly dismissed claims suggesting that he will not contest the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 5th, Gachagua described the reports as baseless and politically motivated.

“We shall have one single presidential candidate. I’ve seen William Ruto sponsoring headlines suggesting I’ll step aside for a share in Government.”

“Who is telling you that? I’m a frontrunner in this race,” he said.

Gachagua emphasized his ability to mobilize support, resources, and messaging to challenge Ruto’s leadership.

“I need to persuade my colleagues that I have the numbers, the mobilization capacity, and the messaging strength to defeat William Ruto,” he added.

While confident in his bid, Gachagua acknowledged that coalition consensus will ultimately determine the flagbearer.

“If I don’t persuade them and they persuade me that another Kenyan can do it, I’ll sacrifice. We’ll meet after Christmas 2026 to decide,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Gachagua criticized Ruto’s recent claim that he faces no political challenger following Raila Odinga’s exit stating, “His real opponents are the people of Kenya.”

Ruto, speaking in Malava on October 30th, dismissed the opposition as lacking vision, asserting, “My only worthy competitor was Raila Odinga.”

“I’ll finish the rest in the morning.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST