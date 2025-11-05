PHOTOs! PRITTY VISHY reveals her mother gave birth to her at 14 - Appreciates single mothers and tells off men: ‘Ukiwa kando na mwanaume mwekelee teke’







Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - Controversial content creator, Pritty Vishy, has left fans talking after revealing that her mother gave birth to her when she was just 14 years old.

In a candid post shared on her social media pages, the outspoken influencer opened up about her mother’s early struggles, describing her as “a real definition of strength and resilience.”

“Mamangu naye lazima aslay 🫠 I mean, she was too young 🥱 but what I can never stop imagining is how she managed to walk around as a 14-year-old pregnant girl 😭,” Pritty wrote.

She went on to celebrate single mothers, saying they deserve endless respect for raising children alone despite challenges, while also calling out men who abandon young mothers.

“Ukiwa kando ya mwanaume, mwekelee teke and I will never stop appreciating all the single young girls,” she added.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST