OGA OBINNA celebrates after winning Ksh 6.1 million defamation case against MASSAWE JAPANI and Radio Jambo - “Mtalipa na Mapua”







Wednesday, November 05, 2025 - Media personality and comedian, Oga Obinna, is smiling all the way to the bank after being awarded Ksh 6.1 million in a defamation suit against Radio Africa Group, Radio Jambo host Massawe Japanni, and a socialite who made damaging claims about him on air.

Obinna filed the case in 2024, accusing the defendants of airing unverified allegations that tarnished his reputation.

The remarks, made during an interview on Massawe’s show, led to widespread backlash online and offline.

“They aired it for views and likes without asking for evidence,” Obinna said, expressing disappointment that no effort was made to confirm the claims despite his past working relationship with Massawe.

Senior Principal Magistrate Edward Too ruled in Obinna’s favor, awarding Ksh5 million in general damages, Ksh500,000 for aggravated damages, Ksh500,000 in lieu of an apology, and Ksh100,000 in exemplary damages.

The court also issued an injunction barring further defamatory remarks.

Obinna revealed that the socialite failed to appear in court and is allegedly in hiding.

He revealed that he plans to use the money to lay foundation for his house and urged Kenyans to stop defaming him, cheekily adding, “I’ll sue and finish building my house.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST