Phone snatching gangsters from Dandora cornered in Kilimani - One beaten to death as his accomplice fights for his life in hospital! Ni vijana wadogo sana (PHOTOs)







Monday, November 10, 2025 - In a dramatic turn of events, two young men from Dandora Phase 5 reportedly attempted to snatch a phone in Kilimani, only to face deadly consequences.

According to an undercover police officer, the duo, identified as Mburu and Bennah, left their neighborhood to commit the robbery.

However, their robbery attempt backfired after they were cornered by a mob.

Sadly, Mburu collapsed and died on the spot after being subjected to mob justice.

He was subsequently taken to the morgue.

His accomplice, Bennah, is currently fighting for his life in hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Sources reveal that Mburu came from a well-to-do family.

Despite his wealthy background, his reckless choice to risk his life over a mere mobile phone ended in tragedy, leaving his family devastated.

