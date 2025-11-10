Heartbroken Pastor KANYARI mourns ex-wife and gospel singer, BETTY BAYO, who succumbed to cancer - “It Hurts in Ways I Can’t Explain”

Monday, November 10,
2025 - The Kenyan gospel music community is in mourning following the death
of singer Beatrice Wairimu Mbugua, popularly known as Betty Bayo.
Betty passed away on Monday, November 10th, after
a long battle with cancer.
Her ex-partner, Pastor Victor Kanyari, with whom she shared
two children, confirmed the heartbreaking news as his team rushed to Kenyatta
National Hospital, where Betty had been receiving treatment.
In an emotional tribute on social media, Kanyari wrote:
"It
hurts in ways I can’t explain.”
“You
left before I could say everything I needed to.”
“I
still see you in every laugh our children give, in every little habit that
reminds me of you.”
“We had
our moments, but through it all, you were family.”
“I’ll
carry your memory, your love, and your spirit forever.”
“Rest
easy… you’ll always be missed."
Betty Bayo, who rose to fame with her hit Eleventh
Hour, a song that resonated deeply with fans for its message of
hope and resilience, had been privately battling advanced-stage blood cancer
(leukaemia).
In August 2025, she hinted at her health struggles by
sharing a photo in an oxygen mask, though she kept her diagnosis private.
