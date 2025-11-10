Heartbroken Pastor KANYARI mourns ex-wife and gospel singer, BETTY BAYO, who succumbed to cancer - “It Hurts in Ways I Can’t Explain”







Monday, November 10, 2025 - The Kenyan gospel music community is in mourning following the death of singer Beatrice Wairimu Mbugua, popularly known as Betty Bayo.

Betty passed away on Monday, November 10th, after a long battle with cancer.

Her ex-partner, Pastor Victor Kanyari, with whom she shared two children, confirmed the heartbreaking news as his team rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where Betty had been receiving treatment.

In an emotional tribute on social media, Kanyari wrote:

"It hurts in ways I can’t explain.”

“You left before I could say everything I needed to.”

“I still see you in every laugh our children give, in every little habit that reminds me of you.”

“We had our moments, but through it all, you were family.”

“I’ll carry your memory, your love, and your spirit forever.”

“Rest easy… you’ll always be missed."

Betty Bayo, who rose to fame with her hit Eleventh Hour, a song that resonated deeply with fans for its message of hope and resilience, had been privately battling advanced-stage blood cancer (leukaemia).

In August 2025, she hinted at her health struggles by sharing a photo in an oxygen mask, though she kept her diagnosis private.

The Kenyan DAILY POST