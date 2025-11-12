ONSARIGO reveals RAILA ODINGA had no plans to run for Presidency in 2027, hinted at supporting RUTO’s re-election







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Dennis Onsarigo, longtime Spokesperson and Press Secretary to the late Raila Odinga, has disclosed that the former Prime Minister had no intention of contesting the Presidency in 2027 and had instead hinted at backing President William Ruto’s re-election.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, November 12th, Onsarigo said Odinga was focused on national progress rather than personal ambition.

“He was planning to support a side that wanted to take this country to another level,” Onsarigo stated, adding that Raila’s decisions were shaped by the interests of communities and political bases that had supported him over the years.

Onsarigo cited Odinga’s efforts to secure representation for his allies, including recommending Cabinet appointments such as Energy CS, Opiyo Wandayi, and Treasury CS John Mbadi, as part of his legacy of political continuity.

The veteran investigative journalist dismissed claims that Odinga was secretly preparing for a 2027 bid, describing him as having “mellowed all the time” and more invested in coalition-building.

While ODM had planned to field a candidate, Onsarigo clarified that Odinga himself was not in the running.

Drawing on his political instincts, Onsarigo suggested that a partnership between ODM and Ruto’s UDA could have emerged.

“I have a feeling it could have gone all the way with President Ruto to the end,” he said, noting that this was his personal view and not a direct statement from Odinga.

He concluded by affirming that speculation about Odinga’s candidacy was unfounded, and that the late leader had been committed to supporting initiatives aimed at national development and unity.

