KALONZO blasts RUTO’s allies for pretending to be RAILA ODINGA’s close friends after his passing - “Hata Watu wa Kisumu Walishangaa”







Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has slammed President William Ruto's allies, accusing them of opportunism in their sudden embrace of the late Raila Odinga's legacy.

Speaking at a rally on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, Kalonzo expressed disbelief at how some members of Ruto’s camp were now portraying themselves as Raila’s longtime friends.

“Juzi nilikuwa Kisumu, Githinji anaenda kujifanya wao ndio marafiki wa Raila Odinga…”

“Hata watu wa Kisumu walishangaa,” he said, emphasizing that his own friendship with Raila spanned over 15 years and was built on trust and shared values.

Kalonzo claimed that Ruto’s team was feeling politically isolated and seeking relevance by aligning with Raila’s memory.

He warned Kenyans to remain vigilant and not be misled by shifting political allegiances.

“Hata wao wanajua wamebaki pekee yao,” he added, urging citizens to scrutinize leaders who change positions for personal gain.

Kalonzo also praised the Gen Z generation for demanding a nation governed by justice and free from corruption.

“Wakenya, watoto wetu wa Gen Z wanataka nchi ambayo inatawaliwa na haki, nchi ambayo haina wafisadi,” he said.

