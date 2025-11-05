Missing LADY found at Archives in Nairobi CBD looking disoriented after being drugged - Young LADIES should be careful (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - A young lady who went missing a few days ago has finally been found, but in a disturbing condition that has left netizens worried.

The lady, identified as Tracy Undisa, had disappeared while running errands in Nairobi, prompting her family to launch an intense search.

Her photos circulated widely on social media as relatives and friends pleaded for help in tracing her.

Tracy was eventually found near Archives in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), looking disoriented and weak, with reports indicating that she had been drugged.

Witnesses say she appeared confused and frightened, barely able to communicate when Good Samaritans found her.

She was immediately rushed to hospital for medical attention as police and her family continue investigations into her mysterious disappearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST