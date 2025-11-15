ODM on fire as MP CALEB AMISI blasts leaders attacking WINNIE ODINGA - “You can kill and sell the Party to RUTO, but…”







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, has launched a spirited defence of Winnie Odinga, accusing a section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders of betrayal after she came under criticism for her remarks on the party’s political future.

In a post on X on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, Amisi branded those attacking Winnie as “Ruto-sponsored sellouts” and opportunists who never truly believed in Raila Odinga’s vision.

He argued that while some leaders have shifted loyalties, Winnie’s steadfastness embodies the founding ideals of ODM.

“Winnie Odinga has been the pillar of her father; Baba died in her hands. I have seen her endure teargas and shield the father from political mandarins,” Amisi wrote.

The MP warned that ODM faces an inevitable reckoning, where loyalists will stand firm while opportunists fade.

“You can kill and sell the party to Ruto, but you shall never kill the dream of Raila for a better Kenya as long as Caleb is around,” he declared.

His remarks came hours after Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, criticised Winnie, claiming that she lacked the political stature to challenge senior ODM figures.

The controversy follows Winnie’s fiery speech during ODM’s 20th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa on November 14th, where she accused some leaders of plotting to sell the party and reminded members that ODM was built on protest and resistance, not secret deals.

