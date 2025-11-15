KALONZO exposes RUTO’s PR stunts during Ukambani tour after visiting a project the president commissioned - “All The Machinery Is Gone”







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has accused President William Ruto’s administration of engaging in publicity-driven launches without follow-through, after finding no activity at the newly unveiled Emali-Matiliku Road in Makueni County.

Speaking on Friday, November 14th, Kalonzo said he was shocked to discover the site deserted just two days after Ruto presided over its commissioning.

“Visited the Emali-Matiliku Road, which was launched just two days ago by President William Ruto.”

“Shockingly, all the big machinery is gone, and no work has begun,” he stated.

Kalonzo argued that the incident reflects a recurring national problem where projects are announced with fanfare but stall soon afterwards.

He accused the Government of prioritizing photo opportunities over tangible progress, leaving citizens waiting for real development.

President Ruto had launched several projects during his four-day Ukambani tour, including bridges, title deed issuance and road works.

He defended his administration’s agenda, saying infrastructure projects are designed to unlock rural economic potential and ensure no region is left behind.

The clash underscores the growing political rivalry between Ruto and Kalonzo, who has declared his intention to contest the Presidency in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST