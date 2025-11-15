KALONZO exposes RUTO’s PR stunts during Ukambani tour after visiting a project the president commissioned - “All The Machinery Is Gone”

Saturday, November
15, 2025 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has accused President
William Ruto’s administration of engaging in publicity-driven launches without
follow-through, after finding no activity at the newly unveiled Emali-Matiliku
Road in Makueni County.
Speaking on Friday, November 14th, Kalonzo said
he was shocked to discover the site deserted just two days after Ruto presided
over its commissioning.
“Visited the Emali-Matiliku Road, which was launched just
two days ago by President William Ruto.”
“Shockingly, all the big machinery is gone, and no work has
begun,” he stated.
Kalonzo argued that the incident reflects a recurring
national problem where projects are announced with fanfare but stall soon
afterwards.
He accused the Government of prioritizing photo
opportunities over tangible progress, leaving citizens waiting for real
development.
President Ruto had launched several projects during his
four-day Ukambani tour, including bridges, title deed issuance and road works.
He defended his administration’s agenda, saying
infrastructure projects are designed to unlock rural economic potential and
ensure no region is left behind.
The clash underscores the growing political rivalry between
Ruto and Kalonzo, who has declared his intention to contest the Presidency in
2027.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments