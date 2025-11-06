No hard feelings!! Singer BAHATI congratulates ex and baby mama, YVETTE OBURA, on her engagement with cheeky Instagram post







Thursday, November 06, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan musician Bahati has publicly congratulated his ex and baby mama, Yvette Obura, following her engagement to fiancé Frank Otieno.

Bahati shared a humorous yet heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting his goodwill and maturity in navigating their shared history.

Reposting Yvette’s engagement video, Bahati wrote: “Why are people tagging me on this video? 🤷‍♂️ Anyway, Congratulations Mama Mueni @Yvette_Obura 👏👏👏”

“I can see you were searching for Tall, Dark and ….. Sawa basi, mletee dinner tujuane 🙏”

The cheeky caption quickly caught fans’ attention, with many praising Bahati’s lighthearted tone and respectful gesture.

It also highlighted the cordial co-parenting relationship he shares with Yvette, with whom he has a daughter, Mueni Bahati.

Yvette, a businesswoman and content creator, announced her engagement just hours earlier in an emotional Instagram post.

“I said yes to the man who made me believe in love again,” she wrote.

“I’m letting go of past pain and failed relationships. The right one God brought my way.”

Despite their romantic past, Bahati and Yvette have consistently emphasized their commitment to Mueni’s well-being.

